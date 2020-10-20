Finance Siemens Healthineers to invest Rs 1,300 cr to set up new innovation hub in Bengaluru Updated : October 20, 2020 02:13 PM IST The company plans to hire an additional 1,800 digital tech experts in the next 10 years. The Bengaluru campus will be one of four innovation hubs of the company, with other hubs located in the United States, Germany, and China. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.