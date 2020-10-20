Siemens Healthineers to invest Rs 1,300 cr to set up new innovation hub in Bengaluru

German medical tech company Siemens Healthineers on Tuesday said it is set to make its single-largest investment in India of Rs 1,300 crore (EUR 160 million) over the next 5 years, as it sets up a new innovation hub in Bengaluru.

The company also said it has plans to hire an additional 1,800 digital tech experts in the next 10 years.

The innovation hub will come up in a new campus that will combine R&D and manufacturing, and the company said it will become a center of competence for the design and development of entry-level products.

"The investment is part of Siemens Healthineers’ strategy 2025, in which India plays an important role as a growth market for the company," the company said in a statement.

“This investment is the largest we have ever made in India. It will play a key role in taking our business to the next level by driving digitalization and expanding our portfolio for emerging markets. The innovation hub in Bengaluru will demonstrate our commitment to advance healthcare through cutting-edge digital technologies as well as through accessible and affordable innovations driven from India,” said Elisabeth Staudinger, President - Asia Pacific, Siemens Healthineers.

The Bengaluru campus will be one of four innovation hubs of the company, with other hubs located in the United States, Germany, and China. The innovation hub at Bengaluru will include centers of competence in digital technologies such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, immersive technologies like augmented and virtual reality, user experience, and cybersecurity.

The company said it has already invested about Rs 2,500 crore (EUR 300 million) in R&D in the country.

Siemens Healthineers operates as an independent company since its IPO two years ago, but Siemens AG is the largest shareholder, the management said.

The company employs 2,400 employees in its R&D centre in Bengaluru.