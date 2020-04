The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has sent a plan to the union finance ministry that seeks to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with an emergency credit line, which will be guaranteed by the government.

The Plan: To give 15 percent of working capital to MSMEs with loans less than Rs 1 crore and 10 percent of working capital to MSMEs with loans from Rs 1-5 crore. The money is to be used to pay 6 months salaries to their workers

The Financing: The total amount of loans to MSMEs from banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and other lending institutions is Rs 16 lakh crore, according to this plan. 10 percent would work out to R 1.6 lakh crore. Government needs to give Rs 16,000 crore to SIDBI or any special purpose vehicle (SPV), which can then lever it 10 times to get Rs 1.6 lakh crore corpus. All banks, NBFCs, MFIs may apply to the SPV with documentation. Almost 90 percent of all MSMEs would be covered.

The second long-term repo intended for NBFCs did not get subscribed by banks which means that banks are not willing to lend to smaller NBFCs & now with mutual funds dumping bonds, a solution for NBFCs is needed as soon as possible. @latha_venkatesh speaks with a host of experts pic.twitter.com/mXLrfenmEA — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) April 30, 2020