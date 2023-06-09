Shriram Finance expects strong growth in two-wheeler and farm equipment sectors

YS Chakravarti, MD & CEO of Shriram Finance expressed confidence that the 10 percent growth rate observed thus far will persist throughout the year.

YS Chakravarti, MD & CEO of Shriram Finance, expressed a positive outlook for the two-wheeler and farm equipment segments, anticipating robust growth rates during an interview with CNBC-TV18. Chakravarti projected a growth rate of 10-12 percent for the two-wheeler sector and 10-15 percent for the farm equipment sector.

Highlighting the promising performance in the first two months of the financial year, Chakravarti stated, "Both the two-wheeler and farm equipment segments have exhibited strong growth. For two-wheelers, we expect a growth rate of approximately 10-12 percent in terms of the number of vehicles sold, which directly corresponds to our funding. As for farm equipment, the growth rate in the last two months compared to the previous period has been nearly 14-15percent."

Acknowledging the impact of pent-up demand, Chakravarti added, "There is a significant amount of pent-up demand that we have witnessed. However, we anticipate a consistent growth rate of 10-12 percent going forward. Of course, this expectation is contingent on the government's commitment to infrastructure projects, which we hope will drive additional sales. Nonetheless, we believe that this 10 percent growth rate will persist throughout the year."

Chakravarti also highlighted that there is a slight slowdown in the entry-level vehicles and the mid-sized segment is doing well. He mentioned that Shriram Finance don’t fund expensive vehicles even big brands, but the mid-sized vehicles segment is doing well for them.

Lastly, Chakravarti acknowledged the significant replacement activity occurring on ride-hailing platforms in the passenger vehicle segment.

“On the passenger side a lot of replacement is happening on the ride hailing platforms. So Uber, Ola, all these platforms are actually a lot of replacement vehicles have gone. They become pretty old so lot of replacements happening. So that's also helping the demand for those vehicles.”