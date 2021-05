BankBazaar, India’s financial product marketplace, has issued a short report on credit card trends in FY21. The report indicates that people have been doing a balancing act – keeping their discretionary spending low while trying to balance safety and security.

“Driven by the necessity of online shopping for essentials, food delivery, and entertainment, shopping cards continued to do strongly throughout the year, and accounted for over a third of the applications (34.6 percent). In the last quarter, they became the most sought-after cards for close to 42 percent of credit card applicants as inflation increased and people tried to get the maximum value for money,” BankBazaar said.

As entire cities and towns came under lockdown, BankBazaar added, the dependence on online shopping during the last one year was felt strongly across the country, even in the non-metros.

“Thanks to regulatory relaxation around KYC norms, it became easier for issuers to service customers in tier 2 and 3 cities. Consequently, the demand for credit cards from the non-metros continued to peak. The contribution of the non-metros increased during FY21 to 35 percent of the overall applications, up from 24.8 percent in FY20,” it added.

The biggest surprise was travel credit cards, BankBazaar said, which constituted 25.6 percent of the applications in FY21, up from 17.13 percent in FY20.

"Travel cards became a valuable currency in the last one year due to the benefits such as discount on base fare, priority check-in, free airport lounge access, onboarding privileges, which eased travel woes of people who needed to travel for work or personal reasons in the last year. Moreover, in the last quarter especially, the expectation that the pandemic was easing resulted in people feeling optimistic about being able to travel after having been cooped up for close to a year. Consequently, this quarter alone contributed to 41 percent of the applications for travel cards," BankBazaar said.

Pragmatism also came into play in the case of fuel cards. Buoyed by the high fuel prices, fuel cards also made a strong come back in the last quarter, accounting for 6.3 percent of applications in that quarter, taking the annual contribution of fuel cards to over 5 percent, BankBazaar mentioned.

On the flip side, higher annual costs coupled with plummeting discretionary spends and little to no enthusiasm for rewards such as movies and fine dining, pulled down the demand for lifestyle and premium cards.

"Lifestyle card applications plummeted from over 40 percent of total applications last year to a little over 33 percent this year," the report said.