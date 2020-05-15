Shift in household asset allocation to benefit financial intermediaries, says ICICI Securities

The coronavirus-led economic disruption has raised fears of job losses that is likely to result in a significant shift in India household asset allocation from largely illiquid physical assets, among which 95 percent are in property, vehicles, machinery, gold etc, towards relatively liquid and safe financial assets, said a report.

In FY19, Rs 22 lakh crore (11.7 percent of GDP) or 64.3 percent of net savings were invested by Indian households in physical assets and gold even as net financial assets dipped to 6.5 percent of GDP largely driven by the rise in financial liabilities, a report by ICICI Securities said.

The demand for big ticket and lumpy discretionary spends such as tourism, leisure and expensive consumer durables could dip significantly both from a supply-side issue as well as focus of households shifting towards raising liquidity (cash, bank deposits etc.) along with augmenting their life and health protection.

This shift in asset allocation is likely to benefit financial intermediaries in the banking and insurance sectors.

“We believe financial intermediaries in sectors such as insurance and banks with strong brand loyalty, proven retail franchise, strong execution and clean balance sheets should benefit in current environment,” ICICI Securities said.

The brokerage remains positive on the stocks such as HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Life Insurance and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

“Protracted income loss is a key risk to household savings as government and corporates’ ability to absorb losses and transfer income to households will be limited and a longer lock down could hurt jobs and income prospects even in organised sector,” the report said.

Further, low income urban workers in small scale enterprises are the worst affected but they add very little to savings although their rising indebtedness will impact net savings, it added.

Meanwhile, real GDP growth expectations points towards zero or marginally negative growth for FY21.