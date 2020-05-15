Economy Shift in household asset allocation to benefit financial intermediaries, says ICICI Securities Updated : May 15, 2020 09:06 PM IST This shift in asset allocation is likely to benefit financial intermediaries in the banking and insurance sectors. The demand for big ticket and lumpy discretionary spends such as tourism, leisure and expensive consumer durables could dip significantly. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365