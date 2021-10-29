Shaktikanta Das reappointed as RBI governor for three more years

Shaktikanta Das has been reappointed as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor for another three years.

A Cabinet committee for appointments on Thursday approved the reappointment of Das, whose tenure was about to end on December 10 this year, as the governor of RBI.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the reappointment of Shri Shaktikanta Das, lAS Retd. (TN:80) as Governor, Reserve Bank of India for a period of three years beyond 10.12.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," said a statement.

Shaktikanta Das is the 5th governor of 25 to get a tenure this long. Usually, RBI governors are given a five-year term.

Before him, Bimal Jalan served as RBI governor for six years, from November 1997 to September 2003. Other governors who served for six years were James Taylor (1937-1943), and CD Deshmukh (August 1943-June 1949). BR Rau was the only governor who was in office for 8 years (July 1949 to Jan 1957). Das' predecessors were Urjit Patel and Raghuram Rajan.

Under Shaktikanta Das, RBI announced more than 50 relief measures to mitigate Covid impact between March 2020 and August 2021. Under Das, RBI brought down rates to a historic low of 4 percent.

Das holds graduation and post-graduation degrees in History from Delhi University and pursued a financial management course from IIM Bangalore.

He was revenue secretary and then the economic affairs secretary when he oversaw demonetisation drive.