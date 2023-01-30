Diamonds, gold, cash, cars seized as ED raids Seva Vikas Co-op Bank scamsters

The raids were conducted by the ED on January 27 under PMLA at the residence and offices of Amar Mulchandani, ex-chairman of Seva Vikas Co-operative Bank, and several other places. The case is related to large-scale fraud and misappropriation of Rs 429.6 crore spread across 126 NPA loan accounts.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, January 30, said it has recently conducted search operations at 10 places in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad in an ongoing investigation under PMLA 2002 relating to the bank fraud in Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank.

The searches were conducted by the ED on January 27, 2023 under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at the residential premises and offices of Amar Mulchandani, ex-chairman of Seva Vikas Co-operative Bank, addresses linked to Vinay Aranha of Rosary School Pune, and Sagar Suryawanshi, who have benefitted from this scam.

During the search proceedings, the ED had recovered and seized gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 2.72 crore, cash of approximately Rs 41 lakh, four high-end cars, digital devices and various incriminating documents, among others, the ED said in a press release.

At the residence of Amar Mulchandani, the ED team, accompanied by the CRPF, faced stiff resistance. The ED team was given to understand that Amar Mulchandani was absent, and the remaining five family members of Mulchandani lied and tried to mislead the search team.

All the family members, as part of a well-planned conspiracy, had obstructed the lawful search of ED and this time was used by Amar Mulchandani to erase his phones to destroy evidence. It was subsequently found that Aman Mulchandani was hiding in a room locked from inside at the same premises, the ED said.

As a result, on the complaint of the ED, local police booked all the six residents under various sections of IPC and all of them (namely Amar Mulchandani, Ashok Mulchandani, Manohar Mulchandani, Daya Mulchandani, Sadhna Mulchandani and Sagar Mulchandani) have been arrested by the police on the conclusion of the search proceedings of ED. They have been remanded to jail custody.

The case pertains to money laundering investigation, linked to alleged irregularities of about Rs 494 crore, against the former officer-bearers of Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank, including its ex-chairman Amar Mulchandani.

The Enforcement Directorate initiated the PMLA investigation based on the predicate FIR registered at Vimantal police station, Pune, against Vinay Aranha of Rosary Education Group and others for loan fraud.

Subsequently, the joint registrar (audit) did an audit of the entire Seva Vikas Co-op Bank and found gross fraud and misappropriation of Rs 429.6 crore spread across 126 NPA loan accounts. The board of directors, led by Amar Mulchandani, had violated all banking norms and deliberately sanctioned loans to ineligible/shell entities to siphon off the funds.

Based on this audit report, additional multiple FIRs were registered against the loan beneficiaries and Bank management including its ex-Chairman Amar Mulchandani. The RBI had cancelled the licence of the bank in October, 2022.

Further investigation in the case is under progress, the ED added.