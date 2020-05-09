  • SENSEX
Setback for SBI as Rs 411 crore loan defaulters flee country

Updated : May 09, 2020 12:48 PM IST

Besides SBI, other members of consortium are Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, IDBI, Central Bank of India and Corporation Bank, they said.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) did not carry out any searches in the matter because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the officials said.
According to the complaint filed by SBI, the account had become non-performing asset (NPA) on January 27, 2016.
