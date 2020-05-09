Finance Setback for SBI as Rs 411 crore loan defaulters flee country Updated : May 09, 2020 12:48 PM IST Besides SBI, other members of consortium are Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, IDBI, Central Bank of India and Corporation Bank, they said. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) did not carry out any searches in the matter because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the officials said. According to the complaint filed by SBI, the account had become non-performing asset (NPA) on January 27, 2016. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365