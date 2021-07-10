Send staff in sensitive operations on 10-day surprise leave, RBI to banks

The Reserve Bank of India has asked banks to send staff working in sensitive positions or areas of operations such as treasury, currency chests, risk modelling, and model validation on a mandatory surprise leave of minimum 10 days in a year. This move is an effort to tighten its risk management guidelines and its efforts to curb fraud.

"Employees posted in sensitive positions or areas of operation shall be compulsorily sent on leave for a few days (not less than 10 working days) in a single spell every year, without giving any prior intimation to these employees, thereby maintaining an element of surprise," the RBI said.

As per the RBI directive, all banks are to comply with this new directive within six months. Each bank’s board will decide the list of employees deemed sensitive under the mandatory surprise leave requirements.

The central bank pointed out in its statement any employee who is on mandatory surprise leave will not have access to any physical or digital resources related to their work. The only access they will be allowed to have is the internal/corporate email generally available to all employees.

In May 2011, RBI had witnessed a sharp increase in frauds in banks following forensic studies. A circular was issued in April 2015 which will now stand repealed.