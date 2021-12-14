See 10% PAT growth due to merger in 2 years: Shriram Transport Finance

Umesh Revankar, the VC and MD of Shriram Transport Finance told CNBC-TV18 the deal timing is perfect due to improving economic conditions. He sees an incremental 10 percent growth in the profit after tax (PAT) due to the merger for the first two years. The Shriram Group had announced a merger of Shriram City Union, Shriram Transport Finance, and Shriram Capital into Shriram Finance Monday.

The shareholders of Shriram City Union Finance will get a stake in Shriram Transport Finance Corporation, Umesh Revankar, the VC and MD of Shriram Transport Finance told CNBC-TV18 adding that the deal is a win-win for shareholders, customers, and employees. Revankar further said the deal timing is perfect due to improving economic conditions. He sees an incremental 10 percent growth in the profit after tax (PAT) due to the merger for the first two years.

“Our assessment is that incremental bottomline growth, because of this merger would be around 10 percent, at least for first 2 years,” he said.

“This particular scheme is a composite scheme, where a portion of Shriram Capital, which holds Shriram Transport and Shriram City Union shares, only to that extent gets merge and also Shriram City Union getting merged. So, the shareholders of Shriram Capital will get shares to the extent of their holding plus Shriram City Union and Shriram Transport have a swap ratio 1:1.55,” said Revankar.

The company has made a separate line of function for insurance company, as announced by a press release Monday. The Shriram Group had announced a merger of three of its companies — Shriram City Union, Shriram Transport Finance, and Shriram Capital — into Shriram Finance

Also Read: Shriram Properties says asset light model has turned out to be very successful

The insurance business scenario has changed, Revankar said adding that we need to engage with each and every shareholder. He said the swap ratio between Shriram city and Shriram Transport would be 1:1.55.