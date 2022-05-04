Secure Your Portfolio with Multi-Asset Funds

Diversifying across asset classes is one of the most significant ways of protecting one’s investments in uncertain market conditions. Multi-asset finds provide a versatile investment opportunity to investors by not only diversifying their portfolios for various asset classes, but also generating great returns- all within a single fund. Join this edition of ICICI Prudential & CNBCTV18.com present Smart Investor as Santosh Nair speaks to Ihab Dalwai, FM, ICICI Prudential AMC about the right way to invest in multi-asset funds.