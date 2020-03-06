Finance
SEBI to auction properties of Royal Twinkle, Citrus Check Inns on March 27
Updated : March 06, 2020 10:30 PM IST
The move is part of Sebi's effort to recover funds worth thousands of crores of rupees raised by the companies in the garb of sham 'timeshare' holiday plans.
In a notice, Sebi said it will auction properties of the companies on March 27 at a reserve price of over Rs 68 crore.
The properties to go under the hammer include land parcel, hotel and office premise in Mumbai, Lonavala and Alappuzha in Kerala.