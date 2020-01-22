#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Business

Sebi streamlines process to reduce time for rights issues

Updated : January 22, 2020 08:25 PM IST

Sebi said it has simplified the rights issue process to make it more efficient and effective.
Under the new framework, the period for advance notice to stock exchange for rights issues has been reduced from at least seven working days to at least three working days.
Currently, rights issue process takes 55-58 days from the time a company decides to launch the issue till listing.
Sebi streamlines process to reduce time for rights issues
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Piramal Enterprises Rs 3,650-crore rights issue over-subscribed 1.14 times

Piramal Enterprises Rs 3,650-crore rights issue over-subscribed 1.14 times

Davos 2020: Phase-1 deal is great one for both the US and China, says Donald Trump

Davos 2020: Phase-1 deal is great one for both the US and China, says Donald Trump

L&T Q3 net profit jumps 15.2% YoY to Rs 2,352.1 crore, misses estimates

L&T Q3 net profit jumps 15.2% YoY to Rs 2,352.1 crore, misses estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV