Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said it has not imposed any restriction on the use of Power of Attorney (PoA) between a client and a broker in the equity markets.

The regulator said that systems are in place where broker using POA transfers client securities as margin into his client's collateral account and then place these securities with clearing corporation (CC) by way of transfer or creation of pledge towards margin.

"There is no change caused in conditions of POA," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a statement.

Even after June 1, broker using POA may continue to transfer client securities to his client collateral account towards margin, it added.

The only difference would be that now, the broker would not be able to report all securities lying in the demat account of the client as margin collected. In order to post securities as margin, these securities even today are required to be moved out of client demat account to collateral account of clearing member or CC, Sebi said.