Sebi restrains Kotak Mahindra AMC from launching new FMP schemes for six months

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday has restrained Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company from launching any new fixed maturity plan schemes for a period of six months.

The action is based on a delay in payments by Kotak Mahindra AMC to unitholders of six Fixed Maturity Plans. The order shall come into force with immediate effect.

Further, Sebi has ordered Kotak AMC to refund part of the investment management and advisory fees collected from the unitholders of the six FMP schemes, equivalent to the percentage of exposure to the Zero Coupon Non-Convertible Debentures of the issuers in the respective schemes as on the date of maturity of the six FMP schemes, along with simple interest at the rate of 15 percent per annum from the date of maturity of such schemes till the date of actual payment to the respective unitholders of the said schemes.

Also, the market watchdog has imposed a penalty of Rs 50 lakh on Kotak Mahindra AMC for violation of provisions of the SEBI Act, which is to be paid within 45 days.

Six fixed maturity plans of Kotak Mutual Fund maturing between April 8 and May end was delayed due to standstill agreement with two Essel Group companies, Edisons Utility Works Pvt Ltd and Konti Infrapower & Multiventures Pvt Ltd.

Kotak's three-year FMP scheme, which matures in April-May 2019, has invested in debt securities, money market instruments and government securities.

In other categories, it had invested in non-convertible debentures (NCD) issue by Edisons Utility Works and Konti Infrapower & Multiventures belonging to the Essel Group secured by the equity shares of Zee Entertainment and IL&FS Transportation Networks.