Finance
Sebi relaxes buyback norms to give listed companies a quicker access to capital
Updated : April 23, 2020 04:14 PM IST
The minimum time between the expiry of a buy back period and subsequent fundraising has been reduced to six months from one year currently.
The relaxation granted with respect to buyback norms will come into force with immediate effect and will be applicable till December 31, 2020.
Sebi has advised all stock exchanges to bring the provisions of the relaxation to the notice of all stakeholders including listed entities.