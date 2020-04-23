  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Sebi relaxes buyback norms to give listed companies a quicker access to capital

Updated : April 23, 2020 04:14 PM IST

The minimum time between the expiry of a buy back period and subsequent fundraising has been reduced to six months from one year currently.
The relaxation granted with respect to buyback norms will come into force with immediate effect and will be applicable till December 31, 2020.
Sebi has advised all stock exchanges to bring the provisions of the relaxation to the notice of all stakeholders including listed entities.
Sebi relaxes buyback norms to give listed companies a quicker access to capital

You May Also Like

COVID impact: India's GDP growth likely to range up to 1.5% in FY21, says CII

COVID impact: India's GDP growth likely to range up to 1.5% in FY21, says CII

NASSCOM upset with Trump’s immigration ban, says IT workers ‘essential’

NASSCOM upset with Trump’s immigration ban, says IT workers ‘essential’

Credit Suisse warns over coronavirus uncertainties after Q1 earnings beat

Credit Suisse warns over coronavirus uncertainties after Q1 earnings beat

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement