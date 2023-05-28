English
    SEBI penalises Gunjan Verma for providing unregistered investment advisory services
    May 28, 2023

    Gunjan Verma, who has been offering unregistered investment advice to clients since 2018, was found to be in violation of the SEBI Act, according to an order issued by the regulatory authority.

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India has imposed penalties on Gunjan Verma for providing unregistered investment advisory services. Verma, who has been offering investment advice to clients since 2018, was found to be in violation of the SEBI Act, according to an order issued by the regulatory authority.

    The SEBI order states that Verma's actions were in contravention of the regulations governing investment advisory services. SEBI has directed Verma to pay a penalty of Rs 1 lakh and refund the fees that she has charged her clients.
    This action against Verma is part of SEBI's ongoing efforts to crack down on unregistered investment advisors. The regulatory body recently barred finfluencer PR Sundar from trading in the securities market for a year due to similar violations.
    X