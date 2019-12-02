Finance
Sebi pegs misuse of client securities by Karvy at Rs 2,800 crore, says report
Updated : December 02, 2019 11:37 AM IST
The market regulator had earlier estimated the amount at Rs 2,000 crore.
The amount may even increase further, however, the exact figure would be known only on the completion of the forensic analysis, the report said.
