Experts highlights importance of practical implementation in SEBI’s new regulations

The Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) has taken a significant step towards increasing transparency in the market. In a consultation paper, SEBI has proposed the implementation of additional disclosure requirements for what it refers to as "high-risk" foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). The objective is to identify and monitor FPIs with substantial stakes in single stocks or group conglomerates.

According to SEBI's proposal, FPIs holding more than 50 percent stake in a single stock or conglomerate will be obligated to disclose comprehensive ownership details. Failure to comply with these disclosure requirements within six months could potentially result in the FPI losing its registration.

Vivek Mimani, Partner at Khaitan & Co, emphasised the importance of considering the practical aspects of implementing these new regulations. He stated that the effectiveness of SEBI's proposal will ultimately depend on how it is implemented and whether it turns into a "wild goose chase."

He added that the implementation process and concerns surrounding personal data will be crucial factors to monitor.

RS Loona, former ED at SEBI, emphasized the importance of identifying the beneficial owners of FPI investments, stating that it has always been a concern for the regulator.

“Identification of beneficial owners of FPI investment has always been a concern of SEBI and in the existing regulation, there are provisions for making the disclosures in respect to the beneficial owners. The present move is in the right direction because it is identifying the particularly high-risk FPIs which probably according to SEBI, or the market insiders, they might have violated the minimum public shareholding norms,” Loona said.

Deepak Shenoy, Founder of Capitalmind, acknowledged that SEBI has excluded certain possibilities, such as applying these requirements to index funds with exposure to India. He also highlighted the provision of a six-month grace period for FPIs to adjust their numbers before the disclosure becomes public.

Nevertheless, Shenoy expressed concerns that this could result in a decline in certain companies, as they would need to amend existing contracts with customers and investors to comply with SEBI's disclosure requirements

“I think here there is this risk that the 6 percent also could result in a fall in certain companies. Because what they have to do is change their existing contracts with their customers, their investors to allow SEBI to circumvent any privacy laws that allow them protection under their own home jurisdiction. So that is one thing that could be concerning to even a legitimate fund that holds these norms. Of course, I don't think it's going to be a huge impact but only the market will tell us which companies are impacted.”

The proposed measures by SEBI aim to enhance market transparency and ensure that high-risk FPIs are subject to stricter disclosure requirements. While the market will determine the impact on companies, it is clear that SEBI is taking steps towards achieving its goal of increased transparency and accountability in the Indian market.