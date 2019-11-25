Finance
Sebi looks to impose limits on brokers in the wake of Karvy fraud, says report
Updated : November 25, 2019 02:05 PM IST
Market regulator the Security and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is exploring the prospects of barring brokers from offering clearing and settlement services.
The development comes after the regulator discovered that Karvy Stock Broking had illegally sold client stocks pledged to it for loans.
