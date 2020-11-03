Finance Sebi issues 'due diligence' framework for debenture trustees Updated : November 03, 2020 10:55 PM IST Stock exchanges have been directed to list the debt securities only upon receipt of a due diligence certificate from DT confirming the creation of charge and execution of the DTD. DTs will have to maintain records and documents pertaining to due diligence exercised for a minimum period of five years from the redemption of debt securities. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.