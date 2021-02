In the high profile co-location matter, markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) for failing to ensure a level-playing field for trading members subscribing to its tick-by-tick (TBT) data feed system.

In addition, the regulator levied a fine of Rs 25 lakh each on NSE's former managing directors and chief executive officers Chitra Ramakrishna and Ravi Narain, according to a Sebi order.