In its last board meeting before the union budget, market regulator Sebi cleared some crucial regulations for companies undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).

Sebi said the companies wanting to re-list after going through CIRP will have to achieve Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) of 5 percent at the tome of re-listing on the exchanges. Such companies will get a period of 12 months to achieve MPS of 10 percent and 3 years to achieve MOS of 25 percent.

What comes as a relief for the incoming promoter is that Sebi has decided to do away with the current one year lock-in requirement for the promoter. As per the revised regulation, the incoming promoter will be able to contribute towards achieving 10 percent MPS required within 12 months.

CNBC-TV18 had reported on Sebi's plan to approve recalibration of minimum public shareholding norms for companies undergoing CIRP.

Sebi in its consultation paper floated in August had suggested three options for companies undergoing CIRP to achieve minimum public share of 25 percent.