SEBI board meeting today LIVE: Permanent board positions, PE funds as sponsors of MF schemes on agenda

By CNBC-TV18 Mar 29, 2023 4:17 PM IST (Updated)
SEBI Board Meeting Live Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is likely to discuss various market regulations, including measures for the secondary market and private equity sponsorship of mutual funds at its board meeting on Wednesday (March 29). A press conference will be held after the board meeting later.

SEBI board meeting today LIVE: Capital markets regulator may discuss Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA)-like facility for secondary market transactions in the meeting. In an initial public offering (IPO), ASBA system helps ensure that money from an investor gets moved only when an allotment happens. At present, the investor parks money with the broker, ensuring that the middleman gets a float, whereas an ASBA-like facility will take away the money from such entities.

Mar 29, 2023 4:17 PM

SEBI board meeting today LIVE: Capital markets regulator may discuss proposal allowing Private Equity (PE) funds to sponsor a mutual fund house as they can bring in strategic guidance and talent to fuel growth of the industry. The proposal comes in the backdrop of IDFC Mutual Fund getting acquired by a consortium comprising Bandhan Financial Holdings Ltd, Sovereign Wealth Fund GIC and private equity fund ChrysCapital.

Mar 29, 2023 3:57 PM