English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homefinance NewsSEBI board meeting today LIVE: Permanent board positions, PE funds as sponsors of MF schemes on agenda

SEBI board meeting today LIVE: Permanent board positions, PE funds as sponsors of MF schemes on agenda

SEBI board meeting today LIVE: Permanent board positions, PE funds as sponsors of MF schemes on agenda
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image
By CNBC-TV18  Mar 29, 2023 4:17 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

SEBI Board Meeting Live Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is likely to discuss various market regulations, including measures for the secondary market and private equity sponsorship of mutual funds at its board meeting on Wednesday (March 29). A press conference will be held after the board meeting later.

Live Updates

SEBI board meeting today LIVE: Capital markets regulator may discuss Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA)-like facility for secondary market transactions in the meeting. In an initial public offering (IPO), ASBA system helps ensure that money from an investor gets moved only when an allotment happens. At present, the investor parks money with the broker, ensuring that the middleman gets a float, whereas an ASBA-like facility will take away the money from such entities.

Mar 29, 2023 4:17 PM

SEBI board meeting today LIVE: Capital markets regulator may discuss proposal allowing Private Equity (PE) funds to sponsor a mutual fund house as they can bring in strategic guidance and talent to fuel growth of the industry. The proposal comes in the backdrop of IDFC Mutual Fund getting acquired by a consortium comprising Bandhan Financial Holdings Ltd, Sovereign Wealth Fund GIC and private equity fund ChrysCapital.

Mar 29, 2023 3:57 PM

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X