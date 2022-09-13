Sebi believes it exists for capital formation of Indian economy: Madhabi Puri Buch

On capital markets, Buch said that they need to have trust and single important tool for Sebi is transparency.

Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi's) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on Tuesday said that the capital regulator believes that it exists for capital formation of the Indian economy. She further said that nation building is being done by corporates and businesses.

"Industry will have to keep up with the pace of SEBI regulations," she said while addressing FICCI India's Annual Capital Markets Conference (CAPAM) 2022.

She added that she is fully appreciative of opportunities before India and the answer to what country can do is in technology.

On capital markets, Buch said that they need to have trust and single important tool for Sebi is transparency.

"Nobody wants to winter a house which can collapse. Regulations cannot always be the same in this fast moving world. Industry will have to keep up with the pace of Sebi regulations," Buch added.

On IPO pricing of new firms, she said that the market regulator has no say around it.

"Need to manifest the spirit of partnership between Sebi and corporates. Every action at Sebi is contingent on data and will be taken after recommendations from the advisory committee," the chairperson said.

Meanwhile, Ashish Chauhan, MD and CEO at National Stock Exchange (NSE) said they will follow, implement Sebi’s agenda and work towards creating a vibrant bond market.

Nehal Vora, Central Depository Services (CDSL) said that the total number of demat accounts have reached 10 crore and counting and India has surpassed UK to be the 5th largest economy.

"India is at the cusp of a digital revolution," Vohra said.