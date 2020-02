The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has barred two individuals from accessing capital markets in an insider trading case relating to Indiabulls Ventures (IVL). Pia Johnson, non-executive director at IVL, and her husband, Mehul Johnson, have also been barred from trading in IVL shares for three years.

Additionally, the market regulator has also said that Rs 87 lakh that it impounded from the two individuals stands disgorged and would be remitted to the Investor Protection and Education Fund (IEPF).

Sebi in its detailed order said both individuals traded on Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) relating to the sale of India Land and Properties Limited (ILPL).

Pia bought a total of 5,05,000 IVL shares, while Mehul had bought 3,38,970 shares in the pre-UPSI period.

IVL's wholly-owned subsidiary, Indiabulls Distribution Services (IDSL), had signed a definitive agreement to sell its 100 percent shareholding in ILPL at a consideration of Rs 685 crore, to Indiabulls Infrastructure (IIL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (IREL).