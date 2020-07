Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday imposed a two-year ban on three entities and their proprietors for carrying out unregistered investment advisory services and also directed them to refund money collected through such activities.

Way2Gains, Capital Mirror and Astro Capital Solutions as well as their respective proprietors -- Rajeev Kumar Tiwari, Saurabh Samir and Ankit Kumar Upadhayay -- have been barred from the securities market.

Besides, the three individuals have been restrained from associating with any listed company or any company that plans to raise money from the public, or any intermediary registered with Sebi. They should not be associated in the capacity as a director/ promoter/ senior management for two years, according to an order.

The ban would be applicable from the date of the current order or from the date of completion of refunds to investors, whichever is later.

After receiving complaints, Sebi had examined activities of the entities.

It was found that they prima-facie engaged in investment advisory activities and various services for buying and selling of financial instruments in stock market and commodity market, including providing tips to their clients through mobile calls and e-mail.

According to the regulator, the entities engaged in unauthorised investment advisory activities without obtaining necessary registrations.

Details of bank accounts and payment gateways of all the entities showed that they collected Rs 9 crore in lieu of investment advisory services offered by them, as per Sebi.

Sebi also clarified that during the period of restraint, existing holding of securities, including units of mutual funds, would remain frozen and can be utilised only for repayment/ refund of fee to the client as per directions given in the order.

Separately, in an order passed on July 29, the regulator directed Proficient Global and its proprietor Abhishek Suryawanshi to "cease and desist" from acting as investment advisor till further orders for indulging in unauthorised activities.

They have also been barred from accessing the securities market till further orders.