Sebi approves HR Khan panel recommendations; eases rules for FPIs



Broad-based eligibility criteria for FPI done away with.



Central banks of other countries are also eligible for FPI registration



FPIs to be categorised as category I & II.



Registration for multiple investment manager structures has been simplified.



Entities in IFSC be deemed to have met the justification criteria for FPI.



Amendment to Sebi (Credit Rating Agencies) Regulations, 1999

In order to enable CRAs to have timely information on the default of an entity, Sebi (CRA) regulations were amended to incorporate an enabling provision in the rating agreement between the CRA and issuer/client, providing explicit consent to the CRA to obtain details of the existing and/or future borrowing of the issuer, its repayment and any delay or default in servicing of such borrowing, either from the lender or any other statutory/non-statutory organisation marinating any such information.

Amendments to Sebi (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996

The board decided to give flexibility to mutual funds to invest in unlisted non-convertible debentures (NCDs) up to a maximum of 10% of the debt portfolio of the scheme subject to such investments in unlisted NCDs having simple structures as may be notified from time to time, being rated, secured and with monthly coupons. This shall be implemented in a phased manner by June 2020.