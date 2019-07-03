Finance
Sebi and RBI may scrutinise bank transactions of some firms, says report
Updated : July 03, 2019 08:58 AM IST
Most of the transactions at such companies happened through banking channels, said the report.
Also, the auditor resignations at the companies cited reasons involving group transactions and bank loans raised for the purpose of being used for another, the report added.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more