SEBI advises mutual funds to stop investing in foreign stocks: Report

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has advised mutual funds to stop further investments in foreign stocks to avoid breach of industry-wide overseas limits, LiveMint reported on Monday citing two industry executives.

According to a SEBI circular, released on June 3, 2021, a mutual fund can make up to $1 billion in overseas investments, and overall industry limit is $7 billion.

The limitation is likely to be temporary and the limit could be hiked once the ceiling is enhanced by the regulator.

According to the LiveMint report, following the SEBI directive, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) has asked fund houses to stop accepting flows in schemes investing overseas from 2 February. However, existing systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) and Systematic Transfer Plan (STPs) have been allowed to continue, the report said.

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, in a statement, on Saturday announced suspension of lump-sum subscription, switch-ins, and fresh registration of SIP/STP for its three overseas funds after 28 January 2021.

The fund house’s overseas funds include Franklin India Asian Equity Fund, Franklin India Feeder-Franklin US Opportunities Fund and Franklin India Feeder -Templeton European Opportunities Fund.

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund temporarily withdrew the notice, but may be forced to reinstate it after the Amfi guidance, the report said.

Motilal Oswal AMC has also suspended lump-sum investments into its overseas funds with effect from January 17.