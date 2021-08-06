Scrapping retrospective tax, a dynamic and courageous decision by Indian govt, says UKIBC’s Richard Heald

India has decided to scrap the 2012 retrospective tax law. The taxation laws amendment bill has been passed by the lower House of the Indian parliament. With this, tax claims made on offshore transactions before May 28, 2012, when the retrospective tax amendment came into effect, have been nullified, subject to conditions.

To discuss this further, CNBC-TV18's Parikshit Luthra spoke to Richard Heald, Group Chair of The UK India Business Council; Alexander Slater, Deputy Managing Director at the US India Business Council; Akhilesh Ranjan, former member of CBDT; and Prabhash Ranjan, professor of Law, SAU and expert in bilateral investment.

Alexander Slater said, "A massive 36 hours have actually been very good ones, for people who support new foreign investment in India and increase growth in this area. It sends a signal that India is open for business and its wants to bring transparency and stability into the legal regimes that govern foreign investments and that the legal apparatus in India is unified and helping to make this a reality."

Richard Heald, Group Chair of UK India Business Council, said, "From the past conversation that I have had with companies, I think it will be very warmly welcomed. I think it is a very dynamic and courageous decision on behalf of the Indian government and is in line with previous statements they have made. I think that it will reinforce businesses views as to the improving operating environment in India. So I think it is very positive."

Akhilesh Ranjan said, "You can always say in hindsight that this could have been done earlier. It is not very easy for a government to overturn a decision, which is taken by its parliament by unanimous vote in 2012 and the parliament to versus that position, it is not something, which can be done every other day. But I think the government has now taken a very pragmatic call to end the litigation and put an end to the whole matter.

Prabhash Ranjan, professor of Law and SAU expert - bilateral investment, said, "While I welcome this proposed amendment, but it is important to keep in mind that this is not being done to comply with the two adverse arbitral decisions, which have been passed against India. Therefore, India kind of continues to contest those arbitral awards or the decisions or the reasoning, which are inscribed in those arbitral awards. So, while at one level it would be welcomed by the investor community, but on the other hand, we also need to keep in mind that this change has not been made in order to comply with India's international law obligations. I would have liked India to change the law saying that we are doing this in order to comply with the international law BIT obligations that we are bound to but that hasn't happened."

