The Supreme Court on Monday said the loan moratorium and interest waiver case will be heard and decided on October 5. The SC's direction came after the government sought 2-3 days to make a decision.

The matter has received due consideration from the government. It is a complex issue and various economic issues need to be considered, SC observed.

The government has been directed to file its reply by Friday, so that decision is communicated to all sides, the apex court said.

According to RBI's March 27 circular, the financial institutions were allowed to give customers a moratorium on loan installments that fall between March 1 and May 31.