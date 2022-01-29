SBI’s new recruitment norms calling women over 3 months pregnant “temporarily unfit” draws criticism; AIDWA, AIBEA, CPI leaders, others protest move

State Bank of India’s revisions to recruitment norms temporarily barring over three months pregnant women from being hired at the bank has come under fire, drawing criticism from several quarters.

According to an e-circular issued by the bank, signed by Om Prakash Mishra, the Deputy Managing Director- Human Resources and Corporate Development Officer, dated December 31, 2021, “If pregnancy is of more than three months, she (candidate) will be considered temporarily unfit, and she may be allowed to ​join within four months after delivery of Child.” CNBC-TV18 has reviewed a copy of this document.

The SBI letter shows that earlier recruitment guidelines said that women may be appointed in the bank up to 6 months of pregnancy, “provided the candidate furnishes a certificate from a specialist gynaecologist that her taking up Bank’s employment at that stage is in no way likely to interfere with her pregnancy or the normal development of the fetus, or is not likely to cause her miscarriage or otherwise to adversely affect her health.”

The new guidelines, however, say, “In case of pregnancy, which is less than three months, the candidate will be considered as fit. However, if pregnancy is of more than three months, she will be considered temporarily unfit, and she may be allowed to join within four months after delivery of Child.”

These revised standards in respect of promotion will be applicable w.e.f. April 1, 2022, the SBI circular said. For recruitment, the policy will be effective from the date of approval of the circular, i.e., December 21, 2021.

The move has drawn criticism, with the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) calling the guidelines “anti-women” and called for immediate withdrawal by SBI.

“The revised instruction is bringing back the humiliation to force. The practice is discriminative against women. This amounts to a breach of Constitutional provision guaranteeing equal opportunity to all,” the women’s association said.

The All India State Bank of India Employees Association (AISBIEA) termed the new rules “hostilely discriminatory and anti-woman,” which lack “medical logic and scientific rationale” in its letter to SBI. “Such a proposal was mooted a few years back also, but the bank withdrew. It is astonishing that such a retrograde amendment is proposed again,” it said. It added, “the proposed amendment by the Bank fundamentally is prejudicial and against Womanhood.”

The employee association has called for the removal of any cap on employment linked to pregnancies, stating “the stipulation of 6 months itself must be removed and no pregnant women if willing to take up employment at any stage must be debarred from employment.”

“SBI has changed recruitment rules to further discriminate women candidates joining sbi from 1.4.22 if she is pregnant of 3 months and more. We urge FM madam Nirmala Sitharaman to intervene in the matter,” said CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary of the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA).

Binoy Viswam, the Leader of CPI Parliamentary Party & Secretary, National Council, also wrote to the Finance Minister on the matter. Urging FM Nirmala Sitharaman to intervene in the matter and withdraw the circular, Viswam said,“ It appears that under the garb of “empowering women” the new guidelines, which consider pregnant women who are three months and above as being temporarily unfit for an appointment, are in fact arbitrarily discriminating against them. This policy fails to consider the interests of working women and will cause further discrimination against them in the workspace. Women are constantly subjected to arbitrary policies that are rooted in patriarchal mindsets. It is appalling that a Government-run bank is not only reinforcing stereotypes but actively contributing to their creation.”

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) also criticized the move. In an open letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, CITU General Secretary Tapan Sen demanded the guidelines be withdrawn, calling them “offensive” for deeming pregnant women “temporarily unfit” for service. “This measure will rob them of their seniority, salary, and other benefits and is nothing but an attempt to deny them maternity leave and other statutory benefits,” said Sen.

CNBC-TV18 has reached out to SBI for a comment on the matter. Their response is awaited.