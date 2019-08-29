SBI's credit card business aims to raise $1.1 billion via IPO

SBIÂ CardÂ & Payments Services Ltd, theÂ creditÂ cardÂ subsidiary of State Bank of India (SBI), plans toÂ raiseÂ about Rs 8,000 croreÂ ($1.12billion)Â viaÂ an initial public offering this year, a senior SBI executive involved in the process said.

SBI has already tapped banks to run theÂ IPOÂ process and a listing is expected to happen in the last quarter of this financial year, bank officials have previously said.

"Roughly about an 8 percent stake will be divested and after seeing the valuations and the inputs we are getting it would translate to Rs 8,000 crore," said the source directly involved in the process, who asked not to be named as the details are not public.

This would value the overallÂ businessÂ at about Rs 1 lakh crore ($14Â billion).

SBI and SBIÂ CardÂ did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

At the end of March 31, 2019, SBIÂ Card, which is 74 percent owned by SBI and 26 percent by US private equity firm Carlyle Group, had total assets worth Rs 19593 crore .

India'sÂ creditÂ cardÂ market is still small compared to its debitÂ cardÂ market. The latest regulatory data shows that there were 49.6 millionÂ creditÂ cards in circulation in the country, compared with 836 million debitÂ cards.

SBIÂ CardÂ is the second-largestÂ creditÂ cardÂ issuer in the country, with 8.8 million outstandingÂ cards as of June 30. It only trails private lender HDFC Bank in terms of the number ofÂ cards issued.

Earlier this year, home-grown ride hailing company Ola had partnered with SBIÂ CardÂ to launch a co-brandedÂ creditÂ card, allowing the company to expand its customer base.

SBI'sÂ management has been looking at selling its investment in non-core assets toÂ raiseÂ capital.

SBIÂ CardÂ will beÂ SBI'sÂ second subsidiary to be listed. In 2017, the bank's life insuranceÂ businessÂ SBI Life Insurance was listed in aÂ Rs 8,400 croreÂ IPO.

