    SBI waives-off processing fees on home loans till August 31; details here

    The country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), on Saturday announced 'Monsoon Dhamaka Offer' with a 100 percent waiver on processing fees on home loans. This offer will be available till August 31, 2021.

    The country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), on Saturday announced 'Monsoon Dhamaka Offer' with a 100 percent waiver on processing fees on home loans. This offer will be available till August 31, 2021.
    This is a significant reduction from the existing processing fees of 0.40 percent, the lender said in a statement.
    "A home loan customer stands to gain substantially through this limited period offer. There could not be a better time to buy a house, considering SBI Home Loan interest rates start at just 6.70 percent," it said.
    C.S. Setty, MD (R&DB), SBI said "We are pleased to announce the Monsoon Dhamaka offer for our prospective home loan customers. We believe this offer of processing fee waiver will facilitate and encourage home buyers to take decision with ease, as interest rate is at its historic low."
