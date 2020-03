The State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday rationalised interest rate on all savings bank accounts to a flat 3 percent, a move affecting 44.51 crore account holders. The country’s largest public sector lender also waived the requirement for maintaining minimum balance in SB accounts.

The SBI further said it has also waived SMS charges, which will bring significant relief to all the customers.

"Bank has also rationalised interest rate on SB Account to a flat 3 % p.a. for all buckets," it said.

Currently, the interest rate on savings bank accounts is 3.25 percent for deposits up to Rs 1 lakh in savings bank accounts, and 3 percent for deposits above Rs 1 lakh.

“This announcement will bring in more smiles and delight to our valuable customers. Waiving AMB is SBI’s yet another initiative to provide customers a more convenience and elated banking experience. We believe this initiative would empower our customers towards banking with SBI and boost their confidence in SBI,” Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI said in a press release.

The SBI earlier today reduced the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 10-15 basis points across tenors.

"The one-year MCLR comes down to 7.75 percent from 7.85 percent with effect from March 10, 2020. It's the tenth consecutive cut in MCLR in FY20," the country's largest lender said in a statement.

With this, the equated monthly instalments (EMIs) on home loans linked to MCLR will get cheaper by around Rs 7 per Rs 100,000 on a 30-year loan. EMIs on car loans will come down by Rs 5 per Rs 100,000 on a 7-year loan.

In view of adequate liquidity in the system, the SBI has realigned the interest rates on term deposits as of March 10, 2020.

The retail term deposit rates have been reduced by 10 bps for one year and above tenor, and 50 bps for up to 45 days. The bulk term deposit rates have been reduced by 15 bps for 180 days and above tenors.