Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) is planning to offer new Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for its employees. The proposed scheme —'Second Innings Tap VRS-2020'—is aimed at optimising human resources and costs of the bank. As per the proposed eligibility, a total of 11,565 officers and 18,625 staff members will be eligible for the scheme.

Here are key things to know about SBI’s new VRS scheme:

Main objective

This scheme, as per the PTI report, will provide a respectable exit route to employees who have reached a level of saturation in their career, may not be at the peak of their performance, have some personal issues or want to pursue their professional or personal life outside the bank.

Eligibility

The scheme will open for three months, from December to January, and employees who have completed 25 years of service and are 55 years of age will be eligible for the same.

Cooling period

A staff member retired under the scheme will be eligible for engagement or re-employment in the bank after a cooling-off period of two years from the date of retirement.

Salary

The staff member whose request for retirement under VRS will be accepted will be paid an ex-gratia amounting 50 percent of salary for the residual period of service (up to the date of superannuation), subject to a maximum of 18 months' last drawn salary.

Other benefits