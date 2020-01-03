#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
SBI, Union Bank to sell NPAs worth Rs 2,836 crore in January

Updated : January 03, 2020 07:42 AM IST

SBI will sell two NPAs- Rohit Ferro Tech with an outstanding amount of Rs 1,313.67 crore and Impex Ferro Tech with dues of Rs 200.67 crore, on January 17.
Union Bank has invited all-cash bids for 11 NPAs and the auction will be conducted on January 13.
