SBI, Union Bank to sell NPAs worth Rs 2,836 crore in January
Updated : January 03, 2020 07:42 AM IST
SBI will sell two NPAs- Rohit Ferro Tech with an outstanding amount of Rs 1,313.67 crore and Impex Ferro Tech with dues of Rs 200.67 crore, on January 17.
Union Bank has invited all-cash bids for 11 NPAs and the auction will be conducted on January 13.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more