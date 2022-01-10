SBI to raise $500 mn via Taiwan’s Formosa bonds: Report

In a bid to tap foreign funds, the State Bank of India plans to raise up to $500 million by selling 'Formosa' bonds in Taiwan, The Economic Times reported quoting unnamed sources.

Formosa is a bond issued in Taiwan, which is listed on the Taipei Exchange. The bond is dominated by currencies other than the Taiwan dollar. Borrowers need to have an investment grade or credit rating of BBB to participate in the Formosa bond issue.

The SBI, which is expecting to launch the deal within a week, may sell Formosa bonds with a five-year maturity and a base size of about $250 million. Depending on the investor response, SBI may retain subscriptions up to $500 million.

SBI is building on resources with the hope that credit demand may accelerate in 2022.

"Taiwanese investors are showing interest in debt securities sold by Indian companies, which can also get a new set of investors," the report said.

A group of Taiwan-based insurance companies is said to have bet on Reliance Industries’ bond issue last week that raised $4 billion. The deal is touted to be the largest-ever foreign currency bond issuance by an Indian enterprise.

The country’s largest bank is getting help from Citi India, JPMorgan, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank and MUFG to sell the Formosa bonds, the report said. Neither SBI nor the other banks made any comment.

According to the report, the proposed Formosa bond sale will be part of SBI’s Medium Term Note (MTN) programme.

While the bank is expected to use the proceeds for offshore credit expansion , it may bring back a part of it to India depending on the cost of currency cover risks and credit demand, ET quoted a senior executive involved in the matter as saying.

SBI witnessed a year-on-year credit growth at over 6 percent in the September quarter of this financial year, mostly dragged by corporate credit. At the same time, the bank saw retail growth at 15 percent on the back of mortgages and express credit.

Earlier in August and October 2021, Deutsche Bank raised $400 million in Taiwan via the Formosa bond.