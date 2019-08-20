Business
SBI offers lower interest rates on loans during festive season
Updated : August 20, 2019 12:06 PM IST
On SBI car loans, the bank has waived processing fees and is offering an interest rate starting from 8.70 percent
SBI customers can vail personal loans of upto Rs. 20 lakh at the interest rate starting from 10.75 percent
The bank is offering education loan at an interest rate starting from 8.25 percent for loan upto Rs 50 lakh and upto Rs 1.50 crore for studies in India and abroad, respectively.
