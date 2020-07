The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it’s board has approved a maximum investment of up to Rs 1,760 crore in private lender YES Bank's upcoming further public offer (FPO).

SBI said its executive committee of central board (ECCB) at its meeting held today has accorded approval for a maximum investment of up to Rs 1,760 crore in the Further Public Offering (FPO) of YES Bank, the state-lender said in its stock exchange filing.

As per two senior officials directly involved in the matter, SBI’s additional investment in YES Bank's FPO is to comply with the latter’s reconstruction scheme terms with respect to the lead investor’s stake. SBI had initially invested Rs 6,050 crore in YES Bank to acquire over 48 percent stake in March this year.

As per YES Bank’s reconstruction scheme, SBI cannot reduce its stake below 26 percent for at least the next three years from the date of making this investment. The additional amount of a maximum Rs 1,760 crore is, therefore, proposed to be invested simply to ensure SBI remains in compliance with the scheme, said people in the know.

YES Bank on Tuesady said it will raise funds via follow on public offer without disclosing the amount, "We wish to inform you that the Capital Raising Committee of the Board of Directors of the Bank (“CRC”), at its meeting held earlier today i.e., July 7, 2020, has approved raising funds by way of a further public offering (“Offer”)."

The bank said it would disseminate more details after the closure of the requisite formalities with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra in accordance with Sebi guidelines.

The bank’s Capital Raising Committee (CRC) is set to meet again on July 10 to consider and approve, amongst other things, the price band and other details of the offering, it said.

As per a person directly involved in the transaction, YES Bank is in talks with Tilden Park Capital Management to come on board as one of the investors in the upcoming FPO.

YES Bank had appointed six merchant bankers for its proposed capital raising. These are Axis Capital, Kotak Investment Banking, SBI Caps, Bank of America, Citi and HSBC Capital Market.

The bank is expected to raise anywhere between Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore, depending on investor appetite, said another person involved in the deal.

The bank already has approvals in place to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore. Its CEO Prashant Kumar had earlier told CNBC-TV18 that Rs 15,000 crore of capital is expected to take care of bank's capital requirement for 3 years.