The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday approved to divest 2.1 percent stake in SBI Life Insurance through the offer for sale (OFS) route.

In the notice to exchange, SBI proposes to sell more than 2 crore shares in SBI Life to achieve Minimum Public Shareholding of 25 percent.

The floor price for the sale was fixed at Rs 725 per share and offers open on June 12. On Thursday, stock of SBI Life closed at Rs 741.45 down by 0.20% or Rs 1.50 on BSE.

As on March 31, SBI held 57.60 percent in SBI Life Insurance.

Also read: SBI puts out ad to hire CFO, offers about 3 times chairman’s salary

SBI Life Insurance Company, established in 2001, is a joint venture between State Bank of India and BNP Paribas Cardif and is one of the leading life insurance companies in India.

SBI Life offers a comprehensive range of life insurance and pension products at competitive prices, ensuring high standards of customer service and world class operating efficiency.

Also read: SBI board approves fund raising of up to $1.5 billion