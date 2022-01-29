SBI releases new recruitment rules, to consider women over 3 months pregnant 'temporarily unfit'

The country's largest state-owned lender, State Bank of India , has revised medical and ophthalmological standards for hiring recruits and promotees. The amended SBI guidelines for pregnant women candidates—which have drawn criticism from employee unions, CPI leaders, CITU, and others—states that women pregnant for over three months will be considered "temporarily unfit" for service.

But they would be allowed to join the bank "within four months after the delivery of the child." If the pregnancy is less than three months, the "candidate will be considered fit," the e-circular containing instructions for recruits, accessed by CNBC-TV18, said.

Earlier, the bank appointed women candidates up to six months pregnant, provided they could furnish a certificate from a gynaecologist stating her employment with the bank will not interfere with pregnancy or the development of the fetus.

As per the new SBI rules, the lender will disqualify recruits with uncontrolled and severe hypertension and diabetes mellitus with progressive damage of the eye, kidney, or heart. Previously, controlled and mild diabetes without any complications was considered a fit for service.

Further, stammering candidates will be evaluated and if it can be treated with speech therapy, then the lender won't bar them from service. A candidate suffering from stroke is fit for the service, it said, if they can work and walk unassisted.

The lender will bar persons suffering from schizophrenia, bipolar disorders and other psychotic illnesses. Banned substance abuse will be a reason for disqualification, it said.