State Bank of India (SBI), India's largest public sector bank on Saturday, has announced mega e-auction scheme under which bids are open for over 1,000 commercial, residential and industrial properties across the country.

"We at SBI are very transparent when putting immovable properties, mortgaged with the Bank/ attached by court order to auction, by furnishing all the relevant details that can make it an attractive proposition for bidders to participate in the auctions. We also incorporate all relevant details and state whether the same is freehold or leasehold, give its measurement, location etc., including other relevant details in the public notices issued for auctioning," SBI said.

"The details of such properties put up for e-auctions may be accessed through the links provided in the advertisement. There is designated contact person also for auction at the Branches whom prospective Buyers may approach to for any clarification regarding the auction process and the property he /she is interested in and may inspect the properties of their interest," says the information available on SBI website sbi.co.in.

To participate in the auction under State Bank of India's SBI mega e-auction scheme, you will have to apply by February 26, 2020. Under this auction, the property can be purchased in any corner of the country.

The bidders can bid for the properties online after they get themselves registered online on the website of https://www.bankeauctions.com/Sbi or https://ibapi.in/ or https://sbi.auctiontiger.net/EPROC/ or https://sbi.auctiontiger.net/EPROC/bidderregistration.