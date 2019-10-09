SBI slashes MCLR by 10 bps across all tenors

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday slashed its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points across all tenors. This is a sixth consecutive rate cut by the country’s largest lender in FY19-20. Following the new cut, the one-year MCLR has come down to 8.05 percent per annum from 8.15 percent. The new rate will come in effect from October 10, 2019.

The bank said that that its latest rate cut is in view of the festive season.

Last month, SBI adopted repo rate as the external benchmark for all floating rate loans for medium, small and macro enterprises (MSMEs), housing and retail loans as notified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 4.

The central bank made it mandatory for banks to link retail loans like housing and automobile loans to an external benchmark. According to the RBI circular, the banks are free to choose one of the several indicated benchmarks.

SBI’s decision comes after RBI lowered its repo rate by 25 basis points in its latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on October 4.