Finance
SBI slashes MCLR by 10 bps across all tenors
Updated : October 09, 2019 10:28 AM IST
The State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday slashed its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points across all tenors.
This is a sixth consecutive rate cut by the country’s largest lender in FY19-20.
The new rate will come in effect from October 10, 2019.
