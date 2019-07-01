SBI signs MoU with NIIF to boost infrastructure financing

The State Bank of India (SBI) and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost availability of capital for infrastructure projects.

The scope of the MoU includes equity investments, investments, project funding, bond financing, renewable energy support and take-out finance for operating assets while its objective is to aid in filling the gap at a time when the availability of equity and debt financing for infrastructure has moderated, the SBI said in a release.

The initiative will help the SBI and NIIF to review opportunities to unlock capital from operational projects, thereby creating room for fresh lending, and addressing asset-liability mismatches, the release added.