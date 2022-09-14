    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender by assets, crossed the Rs 5 lakh crore mark in terms of market capitalisation. Here's where it stands among its peers.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    State Bank of India (SBI) — the country's largest lender by assets — broke yet another record on Wednesday, shrugging off overall weakness on Dalal Street and crossing the Rs 5 lakh crore-mark in terms of market capitalisation (mcap). The stock of SBI hit an all-time high of Rs 574.75 apiece on BSE, taking its market value beyond Rs 5 lakh crore for the first time ever.
    At the strongest level of the day, SBI's market cap stood at Rs 5.12 lakh crore from Rs 4.98 lakh crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data. This made SBI the third bank of the country to cross the milestone, after HDFC Bank (Rs 8.47 lakh crore) and ICICI Bank (Rs 6.39 lakh crore).
    Here's where SBI stands among the country's largest lenders in terms of market capitalisation:
    SBI shares have broken a series of records in the past few sessions, trading at high volumes.
    At 2 pm, the SBI stock quoted at Rs 572.25 apiece on BSE, up by Rs 14 or 2.5 percent from its previous close. Its market cap, at the time, stood at Rs 5,1 lakh crore. A total of 11.16 lakh shares changed hands on the bourse so far on Wednesday, as against a daily average of 5.79 lakh in the past two weeks, according to exchange data.
    The latest surge comes days after the lender's top management exuded confidence of finishing the financial year with loan growth of at least 15 percent. Loan growth is a key measure of demand for financial institutions.
    In an exclusive interview to CNBC-TV18, SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said the lender is seeing uniform loan growth across retail segments."We have very clear visibility of the demand, which is there, and hopefully going forward, as the busy season kicks in, and of course, already the festival season has kicked, I am quite confident that we will continue to have decent retail growth," he said.
    SBI's loan growth — a measure of demand for financial institutions — surged to the highest level in at least three years in the April-June period, a level its management is confident of achieving for the full year.
    SBI shares have rewarded investors with a return of more than eight percent in the past one month, a period in which the Nifty50 benchmark has risen two percent.
    First Published:  IST
