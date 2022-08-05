SBI likely to clock 18% profit growth as loan growth gathers steam

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini SBI results: Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect State Bank of India — the country's largest lender by assets — to report a net profit of Rs 7,688.2 crore for the April-June period, as against a net profit of Rs 6,504 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

State Bank of India (SBI) — the country's largest lender by assets — will report its financial results on Saturday. The banking behemoth is widely expected to report strong profitability on sustained loan growth, and improvement in asset quality — or the percentage of bad loans in total loans.

Investors will closely look out for the SBI management's commentary as well as growth outlook.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll estimate SBI's net profit for the April-June period at Rs 7,688.2 crore — a rise of 18.2 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago.

They estimate the lender's net interest income — the difference between interest earned and interest paid — at Rs 32,243.1 crore, up 16.7 percent on a year-on-year basis.

The analysts expect the bank's net interest margin — a key measure of profitability for financial institutions — to improve both on year-on-year (YoY) and quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) bases.

According to CLSA, State Bank of India's net interest margin is estimated at 3.15 percent for the quarter ended June 2022, which would mean a rise of 23 basis points compared with the corresponding period a year ago.

The brokerage expects the lender's loan growth — a key indicator of demand for loan products — to improve to 16.6 percent on year. For the quarter ended March 2022, its loan growth had stood at 11.6 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago.

The Street expects the lender's asset quality to deteriorate slightly in the three-month period.

CLSA analysts estimate SBI's gross non-performing assets — or bad loans — as a percentage of total loans to worsen to 4.09 percent in the three-month period, from 3.97 percent in the previous quarter.

SBI shares have moved within a tight range in the run-up to the earnings.