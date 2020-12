The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said its digital banking app YONO SBI has been impacted due to a system outage and necessary steps are being taken for restoration of uninterrupted service.

This comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred HDFC Bank from launching digital banking initiatives and issuing new credit cards after taking a serious view of service outages at the country's largest private sector lender over the last two years.

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we work towards restoring YONO SBI app to provide for an uninterrupted banking experience.#SBI #StateBankOfIndia #ImportantAnnouncement #InternetBanking #OnlineSBI pic.twitter.com/7Qykf85r85 — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) December 3, 2020

The bank said it's working towards fixing the issue and asked it customers to use its internet banking service and YONO Lite.

SBI, however, did not divulge the cause of the system outage, whether it is due to internal or external causes, whether it is a glitch or sabotage.

In December 2018, HDFC Bank's new mobile application crashed within hours of its launch in what was attributed to the inability of the servers to handle the heightened traffic. Exactly a year later, its online channels were down during the salary time. After the second incident, the RBI had said that it was looking into the glitches. Usually, the RBI slaps monetary penalties on erring entities that comes under its regulatory framework.